(WSYR-TV) — With no Steve Wednesday, Tim Fox joins Erik Columbia to co-host Bridge Street.

The two tip things off with last night’s disappointing loss to North Carolina. Tim, a Syracuse University alumnus, fears for the Orange’s NCAA Tournament chances.

Speaking of sports, the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown unveiled its 2023 class that was voted in Tuesday. Scott Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was selected by the veteran’s committee late last year, this summer in the hallowed halls in Cooperstown.

Plus, the Super Bowl has released its full musical lineup, which includes Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem. And finally, would you still root for your favorite team if they moved from their current city? Erik believes he’s figured out the lifehack.