(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Tim are back in the host chairs Friday and they begin with a look at the weather.

Believe it or not, there was some blue skies walking into the studio this morning. That leads to a conversation about the previous year being one of the warmest on record. That, along with Russia-Ukraine war has experts pushing the “Doomsday Clock” the closest it has ever been to midnight.

Then, in a effort to lighten things up, Erik and Tim discuss a cute story from Rhode Island. A 10-year-old girl sent “evidence” to her local police department to have them test it for Santa’s DNA.

Finally, have you ever quit a job? Well, New Yorkers last year did it fewer than anyone else.