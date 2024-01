(WSYR-TV) — Welcome to 2024! Bridge Street is back. And to celebrate the new year, the show is celebrating a milestone for Steve who has now worked at NewsChannel 9 for 25 years.

So, the show went to the attic, yes you read that correctly, to find footage of Steve’s first year. Well, we found some and took a look back at the first year of Steve.

The footage comes from October of 1999. Steve was ten months on the job and fresh-faced. Take a look.