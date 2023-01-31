(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Tim are back co-hosting the show Tuesday, and they begin with the sad news out of the entertainment world.

Cindy Williams, the actress who starred as Shirley in the hit ABC 70s sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley,” passed away Monday at the again of 75. The two discuss her epic role as Shirley, as well as the movie “American Graffiti,” which is credited with beginning the 1950s nostalgia craze in the 1970s.

Back here in the Salt City, it was another disappointing outcome for the Syracuse men’s basketball team. SU lost to no. 7 Virginia inside the dome Monday night, but the bigger news was the absence by sophomore Benny Williams.

The duo then finishes up with a look at the announced 2023 SU football schedule, which features another game at Yankee Stadium. Plus, did you know the speed limit in New York State could be increasing? If lawmakers have their way, some roads could let drivers travel at 70 mph.