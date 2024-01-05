(WSYR-TV) — Erik Columbia sits in for Steve to close out the week with Iris St. Meran. The two begin the show with a bang.

Otto joined to show to unveil their new bobble head. It celebrates Otto, his induction into the mascot hall of fame, and Syracuse University. You can purchase them for $35 at BobbleHeadHall.com.

Sticking with sports, Iris and Erik chat about the Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic moving to the Clinton Square Ice Rink. The tournament will begin on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. It will include 16 teams playing on two rinks at the Clinton Square site.

They then finish up with chats about the Golden Bachelor televised wedding and a 13-year-old boy who beat Tetris.