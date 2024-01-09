(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris talk about a local family who decided to take advantage of the first big snowstorm this season and make a snowman over ten feet tall.

They also get another look at the solar eclipse coming to Central New York this April. Chief meteorologist Jim Teske gives an inside look.

Additionally, the final total for the 19th Annual Syracuse University Charity Sports Auction came out to $47,500. That money will go to Tillie’s Touch, a nonprofit organization that supports youth in achieving academic excellence.