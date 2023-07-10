(WSYR-TV) — We are kicking off the start of this week with Iris St. Meran with former co-host Erik Columbia.

Iris took a little vacation from CNY this past weekend and ventured out to Boston with her husband and two furry friends. Iris takes the wheel at the last exit, where she beeps right into the capital of Massachusetts.

Erik talks about his driving skills that his wife and meteorologist, Kate, disapprove of. Erik’s significant other tends to call Erik a ‘slow-poke,’ especially when he is on the highway. But, we find out why Erik has a light foot when hitting the gas.

Did you know Erik is a girl Dad? That’s right! Erik chats all about his experience at the Columbia household with his girls. It sounds like Erik’s work environment last week was less television and more of a daddy daycare.

Erik shares that A spin-off of Real Housewives, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix joins the competition of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for its 32nd season.