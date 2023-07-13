(WSYR-TV) — Happy National French Fry Day!

Steve and Iris celebrate the day with a conversation about which fast food chain has the best fries, and where you can pick some up for free on the holiday.

That leads into a conversation about Subway, who is reportedly changing things up. The popular sub shop is going to slice their own meats onsite.

After that, Steve and Iris chat about the LeQuint Allen lawsuit/suspension coming to its rightful conclusion.

And did you see the ESPYs last night? Well, there wasn’t a dry eye watching Damar Hamlin honor the first responders who saved his life. Steve was even moved too.