(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris and back for this Tuesday edition of host chat, but so is the smoke – though it is better than yesterday. Even with the improvement, Steve and Iris are seeing their allergies flare up.

The duo then turns to a new Guinness Book of World Record set by a man who did over 3200 pushups in one hour. That leads to Steve telling us that he used to do 200 pushups a day.

Moving onto TV, where conversation about the writers and actors strike leading to more reality TV, which brought up the new ABC show, “The Golden Bachelor.” It will feature a 71-year-old widower looking for love. Will you watch?

Finally, they end the conversation with a look at the new Gerber baby for 2023.