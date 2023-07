(WSYR-TV) — Tim is back for this Thursday edition of host chat. Iris and Tim discuss the latest McDonald’s lawsuit. A court awarded a young girl and her family $800,000 for her getting burned by a McChicken nugget.

They then turn the conversation towards three-sets of triplets being born at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Get this… it’s the second time in a month this has happened.

The duo finish up with a preview of the epic movie weekend Barbie and Oppenheimer. They are going head-to-head this weekend.