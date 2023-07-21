(WSYR-TV) — Have you ever visited the Syracuse gems Rise and Shine Diner, Lobster Babe, Loaded, or the newly modern Italian restaurant LaLa Lu? Here to fill Steve’s shoes is Danielle Mercuri, who owns all four tasty eateries.

Danielle’s artistic mind generates all her fun menus through inspiration. Creating these tasty treats could be from her dreams or where she wanders throughout her day. Anything and everything could be used for your entree.

Danielle got into the restaurant business through her family and got her kick start from the previous owner of Rise and Shine. The entrepreneur took over the diner when he passed away and built it up.

New York State of Mind singer Tony Bennett died this morning at 96. The artist died in his hometown of New York, and there was no specific cause for his death. All will miss Bennett, specifically his well-known admirers, Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga.