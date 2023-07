(WSYR-TV) — It’s a special, surprise edition of host chat Tuesday morning, as we celebrate the one, and only, Tim Fox.

Our Executive Producer is celebrating 42 years of service to NewsChannel 9. So, Steve and Iris brought him on set, somewhat against his will, and talked with him about his career, and the show, along with his charity work, that Tim has become known for.

So, sit back, relax and watch Tim squirm as we bring attention to one of the most important figures this station has.