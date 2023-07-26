(WSYR-TV) — Happy Hump Day, everyone. Steve and Iris are getting you ready for the back end of the work week with discussions about phones.

Steve shares a story about his phone listening in on his conversation, which led to a freaky google suggestion. This leads Iris to share about a story about someone selling an original, unopened iPhone for $190,000.

Speaking of rich, Tom Brady might have a new leading lady. How does Iris fell about that? The other relationship news on the brain of Bridge Street… Ariana Grande and Spongebob? Don’t worry, not that Spongebob.

The duo then wraps up the chat with discussions about recent health scares from Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly and Bronny James.