(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Intern Day and that leads to Steve and Iris waxing poetic about their time as interns.

Both credit the experience as a big reason why they are where they are today.

They then look at eight jobs that you might think are below you, but they pay a lot more than you’d expect.

Steve and Iris then turn their attention to Barbie. It seems like everyone has Barbie fever after the movie debuted at number one last weekend. Well, now there is an actual Barbie playhouse out in Malibu. Air BNB has made it possible for you to stay.

Are you a Barbie enough to book it?

Finally, the duo ends Thursday’s host chat with the revelation that Syracuse is not very good at cornhole; at least according to one study.