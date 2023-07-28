(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris talk about the Jonas Brothers tour dates, pickle-flavored wine, and a prank we played on some of our employees here at NewsChannel 9.

The Jonas Brothers are including two Upstate New York spots in their upcoming tour. They’ll be at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo Nov. 27 and they’ll be at the MVP Arena in Albany on Dec. 2. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 through Ticketmaster.

Would you drink pickle-flavored wine? Claussen thinks so. The company announced that it is teaming up with Spritz Society, the award-winning sparkling wine cocktail company, to create a first-of-its-kind pickle flavored cocktail.

A couple days ago, the Cheesecake Factory came to visit us on Bridge Street in celebration of National Cheesecake Day. Iris had a little too much fun with the rubber prop cheesecake they brought in that was part of their display.