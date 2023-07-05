(WSYR-TV) — Kate Thornton joins Iris St. Meran as guest co-host of Bridge Street for the day. The two recap their Fourth of July.

Iris shares a story about a woman who was inspired to learn how to swim because she heard about Iris’s own journey of learning how to swim. Folks across Central New York are cheering her on.

Iris and Kate remind us that the WSYR NewsChannel 9 Blood Drive is today. Locations are open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include:

Destiny USA on the 2nd level, opposite of Forever 21 Believers’ Chapel in Fulton The Manlius Fire Department Hamilton First Baptist Church

Learn more at redcrossblood.org.