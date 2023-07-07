(WSYR-TV) — Today on Bridge Street, we are mixing things up, and we’re not talking about the kitchen! Friend and Founder of Soul and Mind Evolution Christina Van Ditto links with Iris to co-host the show.

This week’s heat has everyone dressing lighter and cranking their home air-conditioners. Our guest co-host shares that she doesn’t mind the heat, but recently this hotness has gotten to her.

Weddings are costly, but Iowa man hits the jackpot when it comes to spare cash for one of the best days of your life. Nick Miller of Bernarad’s marriage proposal was accepted Friday night; then the next morning won a lottery prize of nearly $400,000.

Who knew a lotto ticket and a slice of pizza on his way to work would be one of the biggest bonuses to his pay!

Miller and his wife aren’t the only lucky ones when it comes to striking it lucky. Lance Wall, an 18-year-old from Washougal, gets the graduation gift of a lifetime. Lance’s father bought him a six figures scratch-off for his first time playing a Washington Lottery Game.

What do you think Iris and Christina would do with this spare change?

Iris talks about her allergy to bees, and Christina fears them. But, when it comes to Mormon crickets, Christina can take the heat. The duo chatters about the large insect terrorizing one northeast Nevada town.