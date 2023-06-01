(WSYR-TV) — No Steve on Thursday, so that means Tim Fox joins Erik at the desk.

The two begin with a celebration for Orange basketball fans, because Judah Mintz is coming back for his sophomore season. Wednesday night he announced he was pulling out of the NBA Draft. That sound you are currently hearing is the collective deep breath of Orange Nation.

They then chat about the newish rule about no being allowed to bring your own lawn chairs to the St. Joseph’s Amphitheatre at Lakeview if the concert you are attending reaches more than 14,000 tickets sold. Is that a good rule?

Plus, the chat about the NBA Finals and its partnership with Chipotle, In-N-Out potentially coming east and they share some bad flight stories.