(WSYR-TV) — Welcome to week two of the Iris and Steve era of Bridge Street. Iris made it to the show Monday despite having a doctor’s appointment that held her up this morning. After making it to the studio by the skin of her teeth, the two chat about the Founder’s Day coming up for NewsChannel 9.

We are going to hold a drive-thru food drive to support the salvation army of the Syracuse area. The need in the community is overwhelming. You can help by bringing non-perishable foods to our NewsChannel 9 studios, this Thursday and Friday between 9:30am & 3:30pm.

Among the items they need most: