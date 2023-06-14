(WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday’s host chat, Steve and Iris start off chatting about the weather.

We have finally gotten some much needed rain in Central New York, but due to some new protocols here at NewsChannel 9, Steve was a little worse for wear. He had a hard time dodging the rain.

Also, a bit wet this morning are the Vegas Golden Knights. The team won the Stanley Cup Tuesday night and there are a couple of local connections.

After that, we get an update on Steve’s award he hinted at last week, the results from the Dunkin’ fundraiser last month, and the final four of Syracuse flags will have a winner.

Plus, did you know the Beatles are putting out a new song? Well, we all have AI to thank for that. Hear all about it and much more.