(WSYR-TV) — Happy Juneteenth! Today Bridge Street celebrates the day the last enslaved African Americans found out they were free.

It came two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln wrote the Emancipation Proclamation and this past weekend, Iris marched in Syracuse’s parade. She was joined by her sorority and by Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach Adrian Autry, who was the grand marshall.

This weekend was also Father’s Day. Steve talks about his weekend with his family, and finally getting back out on the course with his father, Steve, Sr. We even take a trip down memory lane with a few pictures of Baby Steve.

They then highlight the US Open, which wrapped up Sunday. And did you hear this crazy story of a woman in Ecuador “coming alive” during her wake? It’s a story you just have to hear.