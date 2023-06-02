(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik celebrate National Donut Day with some treats from Dunkin.
They also shared a sneak peek of our NewsChannel 9 duck that will be participating in the 23rd annual Duck Race to End Racism.
The duck looks at some of the diverse programming on NewsChannel 9 throughout the year:
- Honoring Black History
- Asian-Americans Standing Strong
- Hispanic Heritage (coming this fall)
InterFaith Works presents “United We End Racism” the community festival at the Inner Harbor tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.