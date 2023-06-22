(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris are back for this Thursday-edition of Host Chat.

With sports being Steve’s main gig at NewsChannel 9, he will definitely be paying attention to the NBA Draft, which is on our station Thursday night. 7’4″ French-prospect Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the number one overall selection of the San Antonio Spurs.

The conversation then turns to the lost sub that was touring the Titanic. Rescue crews have been searching for the sub for days, and the people aboard the vessel only have hours of oxygen left.

The duo then turns their attention to Amazon. The FTC has comedown on the company for tricking customers. They argue, that Amazon made it too easy to signup for Prime, and too difficult to cancel your subscription. Have you ever been in this situation, where it is nearly impossible to cancel something?

And finally, Steve and Iris finish up with a study that suggest children’s learning skills are at an all-time low due to the pandemic.