(WSYR-TV) — Nothing like kicking off the weekend with our co-hosts, Steve and Iris.

We send big birthday wishes to Steve’s 98-year-old grandmother, Louise, from Bridge Street. Steve talks about her Italian background along with her favorite snacks.

Speaking of age, Steve shares that according to the U.S. census, the median is at an all-time high of 38.9 years old… which comes to find out he’s a bit older than the median.

In honor of our Founder’s Day, it’s revealed that NewsChannel 9’s food drive raised over $7,500 in food donations. Iris and Steve thank all our participants who donated here at the station.

When was the last time you took out a book at the library? Well, Steve doesn’t remember!! Son of a librarian shares about a 43-year-old over-due book. Bet you can’t guess that bill.

Finally, we wrap it up with more local talk about how vanity plates are featuring CNY’s theatre hotspot, The Landmark.