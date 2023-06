(WSYR-TV) — Steve shares some of his pet peeves, plus tells us more about his picky eating habits.

Iris talks about a family in Las Vegas that claims they a UFO crashed into their yard with non-human beings that were twice the size of a typical human. Police arrived and saw no other creatures. Do you believe them?

Steve and Iris also took a look at some beautifully-captured video from NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan of the intense thunderstorms experienced by much of Central New York last night.