(WSYR-TV) — Here on Bridge Street, we’re bringing the wacky this Wednesday.

Rumor has it aliens have invaded the Bridge Street studio. Behind Iris and Steve, they were peeping through the window the other day. Steve was on his toes when walking into the studio to make sure our fellow aliens were out of sight!

Air quality could be better today. Steve talks about the unusual air quality and reminds viewers how wearing a mask could improve your health today.

Out with the old and in with the new. The “American Idol” switches paths to take over the Wheel of Fortune legend Pat Sajak’s position. Ryan Seacrest made the news official in a lengthy statement on Twitter Tuesday morning. Iris and Steve can’t wait to see what Seacrest brings to the wheel.