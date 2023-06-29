(WSYR-TV) — The haze is back in Central New York, and Steve’s phone is not cooperating this morning.

Steve acknowledges New York Yankees’ Domingo German’s perfect pitching in last night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. Though Iris is partial to the Red Sox, both agree that it German’s accomplishment is a big deal regardless of what team you were rooting for.

Salt N’ Peppa are coming back to the New York State Fair, and Steve and Iris reflect on when they last performed in Central New York in 2015. Time flies!

Our hosts discussed the obscure “gift” a fan threw to singer Pink while she was on stage, and Steve has some name suggestions for the Manlius baby cygnets.