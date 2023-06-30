(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris share their Fourth of July plans before the holiday weekend. They also chat about the new Indiana Jones movie called “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” In the movie, Indy heads to the Syracuse of Italy, Siracusa.

Iris shares a story about a German Shepherd who was saved by a maintenance worker after being held captive for months.

Did you know, a spicy sauce that’s a favorite among many is in short supply? Apparently, this has been going on for a couple years.

Finally, Steve brings up a new Pepsi condiment that will be available at limited locations this summer. Would you try a cola-infused ketchup? That’s exactly what the brand is making.