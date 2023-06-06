(WSYR-TV) — Iris is back for her second day as the co-host of Bridge Street. But this host chat starts off in the most peculiar way… Steve has had a string of back lack the couple of months and it continued this morning by taking a rock to his windshield.

He recounts the unfortunate morning. Speaking of driving. Have you heard of the way speeding tickets are handled over in Europe? Well, it’s something you have to hear to believe.

Then the talk turns to the diamond where our own Tim Fox was lucky enough to throw a first pitch down in his hometown of Cortland.

They then finish up talks on Challenger Baseball’s opening day and the Buffalo Bills breaking ground on their new stadium in Western New York.