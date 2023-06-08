(WSYR-TV) — The haze is still looming over CNY, but it feels like a night and day difference compared to Wednesday.

Despite the improvement, there are cancellations across the area due to the unsafe air quality. High School State Playoffs are once again postponed. Chris Stapleton has moved his Thursday concert to a yet unconfirmed date. Plus, Jazz in the City has been rescheduled for next week. But hey, at least the sky isn’t orange.

Iris and Steve then move the conversation to Steve’s favorite quarterback, Josh Allen. The Bills star was named the cover boy for this year’s version of Madden. The popular video game does bring some baggage though. The “Madden Curse” is discussed and the duo reveals whether or not they are superstitious.

They then end the chat with a look at a Cheez-It Rest Stop in California and Michael Nortman’s ride across the state to feed the hungry.