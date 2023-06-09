(WSYR-TV) — We are finally out of the smoke. The air quality index has almost gone back down to normal and people in CNY can breath again. Steve and Iris talk about the weird week it was with the smoke.

Plus, Syracuse University is honoring two more sporting legends in the Syracuse Ring of Honor.

Also, Tupac got a star on the walk-of-fame. Which leads the duo to chat about Steve’s relationship with old school hip hop.

And finally, they wrap up the week with a conversation about vegan food and Taco Bell introducing the Vegan Crunchwrap.