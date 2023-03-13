(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik are back from a hectic weekend after Daylight Saving Time damaged their sleep schedule.

Speaking of sleep, did you know 69% of American do not get the required amount of sleep each night, according to Apple? Neither did Steve and Erik.

Plus, the Oscars made noise Sunday night with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ taking home seven wins, including three-of-the-four major acting categories.

And if Sunday wasn’t busy enough, it was Selection Sunday for college basketball. Both the men’s and women’s teams at Syracuse might have missed out, but Colgate punched their ticket for the third straight year.