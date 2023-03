(WSYR-TV) — It’s Pie Day, 3.14, and Allison and Erik are wearing purple in support of women joining the STEM field.

Allison, who is pinch hitting for Steve this morning, was a guest on the show Monday and tells us how she nearly missed the show altogether.

Plus, the two chat about the snow storm that cancelled school all around CNY. Then they dive into the potential asteroid that could strike earth on Valentine’s Day in 2046.