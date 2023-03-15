(WSYR-TV) — Happy 3-1-5 Day! Steve Infanti returns as co-host after spending Tuesday off.

He and Erik Columbia chat about the snowy weather that dumped as much as two feet on areas of Central New York. While Erik and Steve didn’t get that much snow, it was enough to have to dig out on Tuesday.

Plus, the duos breaks down the news of Baldwinsville-native JJ Starling announcing he is transferring to Syracuse. The former B’ville Bee spent his freshman season at Notre Dame before entering the portal, and is poised to become the next big basketball star in Orange.

Finally, today is the day that Ted Lasso season 3 hits Apple TV+. Both hosts are massive fans of the series and talk about the whether or not this is the end for Richmond AFC.