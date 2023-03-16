(WSYR-TV) — It is NCAA Tourney time and Erik & Steve are ready. They begin by previewing Colgate’s game vs. Texas tonight. Though Erik is a little bit more optimistic than Steve. The duo also makes their Final Four predictions for the big dance.

Plus, would you travel to NYC for free all-you-can-eat Lobster? Red Lobster hopes so. Erik and Steve give their two cents on the promotion.

They also break down the American Kennel Club’s list for the most popular dog breeds in the country and United’s plan for new jet fuel. It sounds like something out of the movie “Back to the Future.”