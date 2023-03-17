(WSYR-TV) — Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Columbias! Erik and Kate sat in the host chairs Friday for some Irish fun.

The two spoke about their family members who have birthdays today. Erik’s nephew Giovanni is even turning 21 on St. Paddy’s day.

They then turn their attention to Colgate who fell in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Texas. Despite the loss, it was a great season for the Raiders.

Speaking of college, a report has surfaced that Gen Z’ers are skipping higher education a greater levels than their predecessors. Erik and Kate weigh in on whether this is a good move.

Plus, YouTube TV has announced an increase in their subscription and Kate is not happy about.