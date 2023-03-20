(WSYR-TV) — Glenn “Gomez” Adams joins Steve Infanti in the host chairs to start the week.

Gomez fills us in on what he has been up to since he was last on the show. Plus, the two chat about today being the first official day of spring and how this past weekend the winter weather was holding on for dear life.

The twin elephants at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo went viral again with a St. Patrick’s Day bubble bath. Westhill captured another boys basketball state championship, and Vinyl is outselling CDs for the first time in three decades.

Steve and Gomez chat about that and more on Monday’s Bridge Street Host Chat.