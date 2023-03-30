(WSYR-TV) — Today we give a warm welcome to a new guest host.

Syracuse native Pamela Davis isn’t new to the airways. She started her career in Syracuse via the WSTM-TV Channel 3 news station, went to the West Coast for a while, and came back to Central NY to raise her two sons.

Playing the fish bowl game where a ton of questions are randomized we learned that even though Pamela isn’t much of a cook, if she were to appear on a reality tv show she would be on “TopChef.” Her go to takeout is pizza, and she enjoys rollerblading at her favorite place, Onondaga Lake Park.