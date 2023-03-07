WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Erik Columbia
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 12:18 PM EST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 12:18 PM EST
(WSYR-TV) — Join our hosts Steve and Tim to discuss the worst majors to make money after college, the least regretted majors, and Artificial Intelligence art not being copyrightable.
This is the 21st year that the “Everyone Wins” gift bag has been offered to Oscar nominees.
Making a good cup of coffee can be a surprisingly tech-heavy operation.
From Marc Jacobs tote bags to chunky jewelry, here are the fashion accessories we love for 2023.