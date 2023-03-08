(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik welcome start off the show today by bringing up the fact that today is International Women’s Day.

A few companies are doing things to celebrate today, like Barbie, which is releasing 6 new dolls, all of which are based on women in STEM, and ESPN is having broadcasts with all women crews today.

At noon today Syracuse is playing in the ACC tournament against Wake Forest.

Hershey’s has announced that they are making dairy free versions of their candy so that everyone can enjoy them this Easter. A 32-year-old man has tried to steal a truckload of Cadbury creme eggs but was stopped shortly after getting the truck.