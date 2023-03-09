(WSYR-TV) — Yesterday’s Syracuse Men’s basketball game against Wake Forest was a heartbreaker that resulted in the biggest news of the year!

With 47 seasons, one national championship, and over 1,000 wins with the orange, Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim retires. It’s the beginning of a new era with new head coach Adrian Autry.

The 37th annual Jazz Fest returns for 5 days, starting on June 21st and we will later go live with News Channel 9’s Tim Fox for the announcement of this year’s line-up.