(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik are back to chat their Tuesday night experience.

Erik and his wife Kate attended the show “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Landmark Theatre. Steve was also supposed to attend with his wife Kim, but had bail, leaving Kim to take a friend.

The two then talk about the slew of great concerts coming to CNY this summer with Erik looking forward to Ludacris and the Amp It Up $25 sale. They finish with chats about National Golf Day, opportunities to get free McChicken Sandwiches from McDonalds, and Robert De Niro becoming a new father at the age of 79!