(WSYR-TV) — Happy Thursday from the Bridge Street set. And what a day it is to be a fan of the Le Moyne Dolphins!

The College announced Wednesday that they are heading to division one starting in July. The ‘Phins, who have talked about this process for awhile, have had some experience with that level before. The baseball and women’s lacrosse programs previously played at the division one level through 2007. Steve and Erik weighed the pros and cons of the move and what it means for the future of the athletics department.

They then talked a little football as tonight is the NFL schedule release. The duo also broke down the top ten restaurants in Syracuse, according to yelp. And do you think you could survive in the wilderness on lollipops and wine?