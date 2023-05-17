(WSYR-TV) — No Steve today, so Tim Fox joins Erik Columbia for the Wednesday edition of Bridge Street.

They begin their chat with a discussion on whether or not Syracuse and CNY should feel snubbed that Post Malone is not playing a show in Syracuse on his upcoming tour. Post Malone will instead head out to Darien Lake this July.

They then turn the conversation to Taylor Swift. She might have a memoir coming up, and based on potential Easter-egg clues, her fans are preordering this book like crazy – which proves how fanatical the “Swifties” are.

Did you hear about the USDA proposing that Chocolate Milk get taken out of kids’ lunches? It’s news to Tim and Erik and they are not pleased.

They then finish up with a chat about one Colorado who had the most ridiculous excuse in trying to get out of a DUI arrest. Think in the same vein as “my dog ate my homework.”