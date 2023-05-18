(WSYR-TV) — Brr… it’s cold outside. Steve and Erik are back and they are freezing.

Wednesday night brought cold temps back into the forecast and even some frost. StormTeam Meteorologist Kate Thornton took a photo of the frost and it was featured by Ginger Zee and Good Morning America.

The frost also affected the first round of the PGA Championship Thursday. Tee times were pushed back an hour or so. Steve and Erik chatted about the excitement in Rochester and gave their picks.

The City of Syracuse is in the market for a new flag. Bridge Street runs through the options and tells you how you can make your voice heard.

Also, if you have a Google account you haven’t signed into the last couple of years, well Google is going to terminate it.