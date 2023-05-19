(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik wrap up the week with an update on the Syracuse women’s lacrosse earning another trip to the Final Four. SU defeated JMU and will now play Boston College for the right to play for a national championship.

Have you noticed more and more people moving into the City of Syracuse lately. Well, according to the AP, nationwide people are moving back into metro-areas. A a big reason why people are choosing the Salt City is lifestyle Syracuse provides.

The duo wraps up their chat with a debate on Starbucks moving to a new ice, and whether it’s another shrinkflation attempt by a corporation.