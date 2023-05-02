(WSYR-TV) — The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. The Met Gala is popularly regarded as the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event and social gathering and is known as “Fashion’s Biggest Night.” Serena Williams with a big announcement ahead of the Met Gala.

Representing over 11,000 television and film writers, The Writer’s Guild of America Labor Union is going on strike because writers are working more and earning less. This will most likely affect a lot of your favorite shows and movies.

It’s “Peace Out” for the legendary rock band Aerosmith. The group announced its farewell tour titled Peace Out, will be its last. For fans of the band, they will be coming to Buffalo January 16th at the KeyBank Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin Monday in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” The heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, sued Sheeran, alleging the English pop star’s hit 2014 tune has “striking similarities” to “Let’s Get It On” and “overt common elements” that violate their copyright. The lawsuit filed in 2017 has finally made it to a trial that is expected to last a week in the Manhattan federal courtroom of 95-year-old Judge Louis L. Stanton. Sheeran, 32, is among the witnesses expected to testify.