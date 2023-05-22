(WSYR-TV) — After an eventful weekend, Steve and Erik are back on the Bridge Street set to kickoff the week.

The two detail their weekend, which included a four-hour trip downstate for Steve to watch his oldest son play soccer. Speaking of sports, news broke right before air that Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from pro basketball Monday morning. It comes 20 years after Melo led Syracuse University to their one and only men’s basketball national championship.

Steve and Erik also chat about the PGA Championship that wrapped up Sunday in Rochester. They even discuss the awesome story of PGA Pro Michael Block who finished in the top 15 and scored an ace on hole 15 in Sunday’s final round.

They then finish up with a discussion on the latest season of American Idol wrapping up, and Iam Tongi winning the title.

