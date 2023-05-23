(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Steve begin Tuesday with another reminder about Dunkin’s deal with iced coffee: $1 from every iced coffee* purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to help bring joy to kids at local hospitals.

In Syracuse, proceeds will benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to support kids battling illness in Central New York. In 2022, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million nationwide. Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital received a $29,000 grant to support its Child Life program, which helps patients and families cope with their medical experience by utilizing a variety of techniques to support children’s social, emotional and developmental wellbeing while in the hospital. T

o learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org.

Then they turn the convo to Taco Bell. The fast food giant is trying to pull the “Taco Tuesday” trademark away from a taco-joint in Wyoming called Taco John. The western restaurant has owned the trademark for the the last 34 years. Is Taco Bell right? Should Taco John release the trademark?

Finally, Erik and Steve wrap up host chat with talk of LeBron calling it quits in the NBA and Apple making it so your phone can talk like you… creepy.