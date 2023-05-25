(WSYR-TV) — Are you a scent person? Erik posed that question to Steve this morning and it s(c)ent host chat off-the-rails. It is a conversation you have to hear to believe.

The duo then chatted about the monumental news of Tina Turner’s passing. The 83-year-old music superstar passed away in Switzerland, where she had become a citizen a decade prior.

After that, a subject near and dear to Steve’s heart came up… Blue’s Clues. The popular Nickelodeon show announced this week that its former host will be guest-starring this week on a special episode. It got us wondering… why wasn’t a certain Steve asked to appear?

Steve and Erik then wraps up host chat with talks about restaurants getting rid of QR code menus and Ford announcing they will not get rid of AM radio after all.